Unanet

IBM Proposes Three-Pronged Gov’t IT Transformation Approach

Mary-Louise Hoffman November 20, 2020 News, Technology

IBM Proposes Three-Pronged Gov’t IT Transformation Approach
IBM

Government agencies should follow the example of large commercial enterprises in modernizing information technology infrastructure with hybrid cloud computing architectures, IBM Chief Information Officer Fletcher Previn wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Previn outlines a three-step policy framework the company has devised with the intent to help public sector leaders ensure agency IT systems are “Tomorrow Ready.”

The approach involves adopting a single model to manage multiple cloud platforms from private, public and hydrid providers that would give agencies the flexibility to adapt to evolving mission requirements.

IBM proposed updating laws to drive IT modernization efforts and encourage agencies to prioritize upgrade work on commonly used business processes.

The framework also calls for governments to grant chief information officers more authority over investments and embrace acquisition methods that involve multisector partnerships.

“We believe in Tomorrow Ready as the only effective way to drive long-term transformation of government technology because if IT modernization strategies are built around specific platforms, technologies, or a given public cloud model, they ultimately are putting a vendor first, not the agency mission,” Previn noted.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

TImothy Herrick Interim President GM Defense

Timothy Herrick Becomes GM Defense’s Interim President

Timothy Herrick, vice president of global product programs at General Motors, has been appointed to serve as president of GM Defense on an interim basis. He will lead the military vehicle manufacturing business until the company finds a permanent replacement for David Albritton, who exited GM Defense to join Amazon Web Services as VP of global communications for public sector and vertical industries.

Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems Intros HyperOS 3.0 Tech; Gurpreet Singh Quoted

Pavilion Data Systems has launched Pavilion HyperOS 3.0 to support performant, dense, scalable and flexible storage platforms. The company’s new offering will deliver increased organizational choice and control to deploy high performance, low latency storage.

Liz Porte President Leidos Health Group

Leidos Team Continues MHS EHR System Deployment Activity; Liz Porter Quoted

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health has continued deployments of the MHS Genesis electronic health records system to military treatment facilities (MTFs) in Nevada, California and Alaska, the company announced Thursday. "We proudly and safely delivered MHS GENESIS on schedule amid a global pandemic," said Liz Porter, president of Leidos' health group.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved