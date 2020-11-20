IBM Proposes Three-Pronged Gov’t IT Transformation Approach

IBM

Government agencies should follow the example of large commercial enterprises in modernizing information technology infrastructure with hybrid cloud computing architectures, IBM Chief Information Officer Fletcher Previn wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Previn outlines a three-step policy framework the company has devised with the intent to help public sector leaders ensure agency IT systems are “Tomorrow Ready.”

The approach involves adopting a single model to manage multiple cloud platforms from private, public and hydrid providers that would give agencies the flexibility to adapt to evolving mission requirements.

IBM proposed updating laws to drive IT modernization efforts and encourage agencies to prioritize upgrade work on commonly used business processes.

The framework also calls for governments to grant chief information officers more authority over investments and embrace acquisition methods that involve multisector partnerships.

“We believe in Tomorrow Ready as the only effective way to drive long-term transformation of government technology because if IT modernization strategies are built around specific platforms, technologies, or a given public cloud model, they ultimately are putting a vendor first, not the agency mission,” Previn noted.