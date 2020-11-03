ICF to Support Utility Consortium’s Energy Efficiency Programs; Mike Mernick Quoted

Mike Mernick SVP ICF

ICF has been awarded multiple recompete contracts with a combined multimillion-dollar value by several Northeast utilities, the company reported on Tuesday. ICF will continue to provide services in support of the utilities’ programs.

"We're proud of our work with this consortium and the contributions we have made toward their recognition as the nation's premier providers for new construction programs," said Mike Mernick , ICF senior vice president and energy market development lead.

Under the contracts, ICF will expand its design and implementation services to support the utilities' new home construction and renovations programs for residential, multifamily and commercial and industrial metered buildings.

In addition, the company will deliver services, such as training to support workforce development and help transform the energy efficiency and building construction industries. "We're excited for another opportunity to bring new and innovative program design ideas to them so they can bring even greater energy savings to their customers and communities," Mernick added.

Mernick stated that to remain a central link in the marketplace, it's critical that utilities think about energy-efficient programs differently and modernize the experience to succeed in the new, customer-centric environment.

He added that there are three central pillars of modernization, including program development, a revised business model and closer client-organization relationships. “There is an immediate need to create more value out of programs due to a regulatory and business mandate for utilities to do more with less,” Mernick stated,

Utilities will have to be modernized in order to keep pace with the future business model as self-generation methods eliminate a complete dependency on utilities. In addition, the relationship between customers and utilities has shifted, driven by consumerization and technology advances.

"Fortunately, there are solutions for deriving greater value from EE programs and allowing industry stakeholders to better understand the full impact they can deliver in driving the industry forward," Mernick wrote.

About ICF

