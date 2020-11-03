Unanet

iDirectGov Announces Security Updates to Satcom Software

Matthew Nelson November 3, 2020 News, Technology

Herndon, Virginia-based satellite communications provider iDirect Government has incorporated information assurance and cybersecurity features into the Evolution software platform in a move to address satellite modem gaps.

The company said Monday it updated the platform with the SHIELD security service to perform periodic IA security updates for 9-Series satellite modems.

SHIELD is integrated into the platform to address issues based on the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures and Nessus ID database on the modem.

The latest update also includes the Communication Signal Interference Removal tool, a real-time streaming technology designed to trace potential interference and restore the modems' signal.

"Implementing a Defense-in-Depth approach allows defense, homeland security, first responders and other government users to have reliable and secure communications to support their critical missions," said John Ratigan, president of iDirectGov.

The company has also implemented dual-mode and beam choice options into Evolution to deter satellite communication network threats.

