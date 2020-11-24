Immervision to Develop sUAS Wide-Angle Camera Under DIU Program

Immervision

The Defense Innovation Unit has tapped Immervision to build a wide-angle computer vision camera for small unmanned aerial systems.

DIU plans to use the camera to incorporate advanced night vision capabilities into sUAS units as part of the Blue UAS Framework project, the company said Monday.

The program seeks to deploy interoperable and high-performing sUAS platforms for various commercial and defense activities.

The company's InnovationLab team will work on the sUAS camera for low-light vision capability.

Alessandro Gasparini, executive vice president of operations and chief commercial officer at Immervision, said the company's technology has been implemented into consumer electronics, aerospace and surveillance platforms for more than two decades.

Immervision is a Montreal-based intelligent vision technology provider that offers imaging software tools and wide-angle optics for machine vision, artificial intelligence and user applications.