IT Vet George Will Named Senior Director at IMRI

George Will Senior Director IMRI

George Will, former federal systems senior account executive at Dell Technologies, has joined Information Management Resources Inc. as senior director of cybersecurity global sales, responsible for overseeing its cybersecurity offerings to commercial and federal customers.

IMRI said Wednesday that he will help Cytellix, its wholly-owned cybersecurity subsidiary, expand services and products developed to provide organizations with behavioral analytics and situational awareness of cyber posture.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and we must protect federal, state and local, and commercial organizations, large and small,” said Will.

The executive has more than three decades of experience in information technology and enterprise services sales and he supported sales initiatives for Dell's cybersecurity, system integration and federal defense products during his 20-year tenure at the company.

Aliso Viejo, California-based IT service management company IMRI offers program management, engineering, technology and cybersecurity services to government and commercial customers.