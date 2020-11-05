Unanet

IT Vet George Will Named Senior Director at IMRI

Matthew Nelson November 5, 2020 Executive Moves, News

IT Vet George Will Named Senior Director at IMRI
George Will Senior Director IMRI

George Will, former federal systems senior account executive at Dell Technologies, has joined Information Management Resources Inc. as senior director of cybersecurity global sales, responsible for overseeing its cybersecurity offerings to commercial and federal customers.

IMRI said Wednesday that he will help Cytellix, its wholly-owned cybersecurity subsidiary, expand services and products developed to provide organizations with behavioral analytics and situational awareness of cyber posture.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history, and we must protect federal, state and local, and commercial organizations, large and small,” said Will.

The executive has more than three decades of experience in information technology and enterprise services sales and he supported sales initiatives for Dell's cybersecurity, system integration and federal defense products during his 20-year tenure at the company.

Aliso Viejo, California-based IT service management company IMRI offers program management, engineering, technology and cybersecurity services to government and commercial customers.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Glen Schumacher President Sincerus

State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted

The State Department has awarded Sincerus Global Solutions task orders worth $12M for services in support of ally countries' advisory, training and logistics.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work

General Dynamics' mission systems business has landed a $42.6M contract modification to continue sustaining integrated combat management systems and associated platforms used by the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships.

blockchain

DISA Seeks Info on Blockchain-as-a-Service Tech

The Defense Information Systems Agency has issued a request for information in support of its effort to provide mission partners with a new blockchain as a service offering. Interested vendors have until Nov. 10 to submit 15-page white papers in response to the RFI.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved