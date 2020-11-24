Jacobs Acquires The Buffalo Group to Expand Cyber Solutions; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Steve Demetriou Chair

Jacobs has acquired The Buffalo Group , a provider of advanced cyber and intelligence solutions, Jacobs reported on Tuesday. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Defending our nation against adversarial threats is growing in complexity. The Buffalo Group's leading cyber and intelligence capabilities further strengthens our suite of national priority solutions across integrated multi-domain environments," said Jacobs chair and CEO Steve Demetriou .

The acquisition will advance Jacobs' portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and the Intelligence Community (IC). Under the purchase, Jacobs will gain The Buffalo Group’s analytical and technology capabilities provided to the IC for missions across multi-domains including cyber, ground, sea, airborne and space.

"Like Jacobs, The Buffalo Group has a proven track record of winning multibillion-dollar full and open enterprise contracts. Under the leadership of Caesar Nieves as head of our new Cyber and Intelligence business, the combination of Jacobs and The Buffalo Group will provide additional opportunities across the Intelligence Community, Combatant Commands and the U.S. Army," added Demetriou.

For Jacobs, Fried Frank served as legal counsel. For The Buffalo Group, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel and Baird acted as the exclusive financial advisor.

“The Buffalo Group is super successful in winning large scale, strategic contracts in a competitive environment with an innovative approach to leveraging intel analysis to the software development process," said Jean Stack, managing director at Baird and a 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

The Buffalo Group has provided solutions across a variety of mission areas, including: advanced analytics, advanced targeting, cybersecurity, cloud mitigation, DevSecOps, identity intelligence and biometrics, human intelligence, open-source and social media analysis, geospatial intelligence, cyber threat intelligence and artificial intelligence/machine learning.

"Joining with Jacobs will enable The Buffalo Group's talented team to deliver even more innovative technologies and capabilities to customers. With a proven record for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that drive critical business outcomes, Jacobs represents a technical, cultural and philosophical fit for The Buffalo Group team," said Paul Courtney, The Buffalo Group president .

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.