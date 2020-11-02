Jacobs, JBS Ink NASA Mentor-Protege Agreement for Marshall Center Support Services

Marshall Space Flight Center

JBS Solutions, an 8(a) certified small business, will support Jacobs in engineering and scientific work at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, under a mentor-protege agreement between the two companies.

NASA said Thursday the two-year partnership, which was approved in April and signed in late October, will combine the companies' business and technical services to help drive spaceflight industry growth and address agency requirements.

Jacobs is one of approximately two dozen large contractors that went through a comprehensive review process to qualify for the program and mentor smaller firms.

David Brock, Mentor-Protege program manager, said NASA aims to advance its mission in space and hone science and engineering skills in the commercial sector through the initiative.

The agency has approved a total of 41 agreements across its 10 field centers nationwide since 2008.