Unanet

Jacobs, JBS Ink NASA Mentor-Protege Agreement for Marshall Center Support Services

Christine Thropp November 2, 2020 News, Technology

Jacobs, JBS Ink NASA Mentor-Protege Agreement for Marshall Center Support Services
Marshall Space Flight Center

JBS Solutions, an 8(a) certified small business, will support Jacobs in engineering and scientific work at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, under a mentor-protege agreement between the two companies.

NASA said Thursday the two-year partnership, which was approved in April and signed in late October, will combine the companies' business and technical services to help drive spaceflight industry growth and address agency requirements.

Jacobs is one of approximately two dozen large contractors that went through a comprehensive review process to qualify for the program and mentor smaller firms.

David Brock, Mentor-Protege program manager, said NASA aims to advance its mission in space and hone science and engineering skills in the commercial sector through the initiative.

The agency has approved a total of 41 agreements across its 10 field centers nationwide since 2008.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Andrew Knaggs COO Pacem

Former DoD Official Andrew Knaggs Named Pacem COO

Andrew Knaggs, former deputy assistant secretary for special operations and combating terrorism at the Department of Defense, has joined Pacem Solutions International as chief operating officer. He brings public and private sector experience to Pacem's mission of providing consultancy, risk management and training services to clients worldwide, the company said Friday.

Jennifer Felix CEO ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal Donates Funding to Collegiate S&T, Engineering Programs; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal has donated $10K each to the Eastern Shore Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a bid to support the institutions' science, engineering and technology programs.

Melanie Dowczek Practice Lead B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek to Lead Microsoft Dynamics Practice at B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek, former North America health lead for provider and payor at global professional services company Avanade, has joined B3 Group to lead the federal information technology consulting firm's Microsoft Dynamics practice.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved