Jason Ormsby Named Aptive Chief Innovation Officer

Matthew Nelson November 6, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Jason Ormsby, former quality, safety and improvement offering lead at Deloitte, has joined Aptive Resources as chief innovation officer tasked with overseeing various activities to deliver safe healthcare services.to providers and patients.

Ormsby, who brings 15 years of experience supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs, will also be responsible for managing the alignment of Aptive's digital-enabled health system and business transformation resources, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to Deloitte, he served as senior vice president at Atlas Research. His career also includes experience at the Joint Commission, the Alliance for Health Reform, Congress and Mayo Clinic.

The Lean Six Sigma black belt holder helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research, the Indian Services and the Defense Health Agency lead their respective programs.

