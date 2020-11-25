Unanet

Johns Hopkins APL Helps Equip DART Spacecraft With NASA-Made Propulsion Tech

Matthew Nelson November 25, 2020 News, Technology

Johns Hopkins APL Helps Equip DART Spacecraft With NASA-Made Propulsion Tech
NEXT-C Johns Hopkins APL photo

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has incorporated a propulsion technology built by NASA into a spacecraft designed to support the agency's demonstration of its first planetary defense capability.

NASA's Evolutionary Xenon Thruster-Commercial ion propulsion system employs solar energy for fuel efficiency and better performance and is meant to help the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft carry out in-flight tests, Johns Hopkins APL said Tuesday.

APL worked with Aerojet Rocketdyne and a team from NASA's Glenn Research Center to facilitate the installation of NEXT-C into DART.

"The biggest part of that process was lifting the thruster bracket assembly off of the assembly table and positioning it at the top of the spacecraft," said Jeremy John, lead propulsion engineer for DART at APL.

John added the team lifted the thruster bracket with care to avoid damaging propellant lines.

DART is slated to lift off in 2021 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and will work to strike the Dimorphos asteroid at high speed to redirect its movement.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CompTIA

CompTIA Receives DoD OK for Penetration Testing Certification

The Department of Defense has approved a CompTIA certification exam designed to measure cybersecurity skills necessary to conduct penetration testing and manage vulnerabilities in an information technology system.

50W Ka-band BUC

Gilat Subsidiary to Deliver Ka-Band Block Upconverter for Military Comms Program

Gilat Satellite Networks' Wavestream subsidiary has secured a delivery order of an undisclosed sum to provide a high-power 50-watt Ka-band block upconverter in support of a U.S. military communications program.

NAVAIR

NAVAIR Seeks Ideas for Digital Transformation Pursuit

Naval Air Systems Command is searching for technologies that could support its plans to pursue digital transformation, as well as address its related challenges and meet technology need. NAVAIR said Monday in a SAM notice it seeks white papers on projects that align with the command's digital modernization plan.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved