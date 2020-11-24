Unanet

Kay Sears: Partnership With Commercial Firms Helped Lockheed Win SDA’s Transport Layer Contract

Jane Edwards November 24, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Kay Sears: Partnership With Commercial Firms Helped Lockheed Win SDA’s Transport Layer Contract
Kay Sears VP Lockheed

Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of the military division at Lockheed Martin’s space business and a previous Wash100 awardee, said bringing in nontraditional contractors and partnering with other companies helped Lockheed secure a contract from the Space Development Agency to build satellites for the Transport Layer, SpaceNews reported Monday. 

SDA awarded Lockheed a potential $187.5M contract in September to build a mesh network of 10 satellites for the Transport Layer’s Tranche 0. 

“I think they picked us because of our approach … of working with other companies and bringing in nontraditional partners,” Sears told the publication in an interview. 

The report said Lockheed teamed up with Telesat U.S. Services and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems on the Transport Layer contract. 

“We believe one of our responsibilities as a traditional defense contractor is to look broadly at the supply base and make sure we understand the technologies that other companies bring and onboard them onto programs," Sears said. “That was a key part of a strategy with the Transport Layer, to have a strong group of companies to show key demonstrations.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Immervision

Immervision to Develop sUAS Wide-Angle Camera Under DIU Program

The Defense Innovation Unit has tapped Immervision to build a wide-angle computer vision camera for small unmanned aerial systems.

DHS

DHS Posts Night Vision Tech RFI to Aid S&T Market Survey

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a request for information to seek inputs from industry on night vision technologies in support of a market survey by the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory under the DHS Science and Technology Directorate.

Comtech

Comtech Books $175M Contract for 911 Services in Pennsylvania

Comtech Telecommunications has secured a potential $175.1M contract to assist the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in designing, implementing and operating 911 services across the state.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved