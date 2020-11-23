Unanet

KBR Gets $65M Navy Contract Modification for Base Support Services

Matthew Nelson November 23, 2020 Contract Awards, News

KBR has received a one-year, $64.8M contract modification to carry out base operating support services at various U.S. Navy installations in Djibouti and Kenya.

The award is for the third option on a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that now has a cumulative value of $263.2M following the modification, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work will cover the provision of air operations, pest control, integrated solid waste, pavement clearance, utilities, base support vehicles, equipment, unaccompanied housing, grounds maintenance, fire and emergency, security, investment and custodial services.

KBR will also deliver landscaping and environmental services and manage ordnance, facilities, materials and supplies.

Work is slated to run through November 2021 and will occur at Camp Simba in Kenya and Chabelley Airfield and Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

