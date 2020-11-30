KBR Wins $300M Recompete to Support EROS Center; Stuart Bradie Quoted

Stuart Bradie President

KBR has been awarded a $300 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract for scientific, engineering and technical services in support of the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS) Center , the company reported on Monday.

"With our systems engineering, science and IT expertise, KBR stands ready to support EROS in meeting its future challenges," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO .

Under the five-year contract, KBR will partner with USGS to analyze changes to the Earth's landscape. KBR will also help determine wildfire risk, collaborate with other programs to predict famine and prevent food insecurity, and study impacts of coastal change.

The company will perform satellite systems engineering, software development, cybersecurity, data storage, program management, network engineering, satellite data acquisition and scientific research and application development for remote sensing data.

KBR's support will provide EROS with greater data to better understand the planet. Users throughout the world rely on data from EROS to assess how to best manage land resources for their communities.

"KBR is committed to creating a more sustainable future for the planet, as well as our people, communities and business. We are thrilled to continue to work with an organization that helps mankind better understand and care for our world and the people in it,” Bradie added.

The company has supported the center since 2008 and will build on this collaboration to ensure the success of critical next generation programs. KBR will primarily perform work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The EROS Center combines remotely sensed data and science to research how the Earth's changing landscape impacts ecosystems and economics.

