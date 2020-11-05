Unanet

L3Harris to Provide Air Force With Ballistic Missile Training Systems

Nichols Martin November 5, 2020 News, Technology

L3Harris to Provide Air Force With Ballistic Missile Training Systems
L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies will develop and deliver systems through which U.S. Air Force personnel would train to operate a new intercontinental ballistic missile, National Defense Magazine reported Tuesday.

The company will perform this work as a subcontractor to support the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent missile under an existing $13.3B contract held by Northrop Grumman.

Lenny Genna, president for military training at L3Harris, said the company will deliver at least eight integrated training centers that accommodate observation and instruction.

Air Force bases in Nebraska and California that will host the training are expected to receive the systems over the next few years.

L3Harris will use additive manufacturing to produce the trainer's parts, following the company's investment in large-scale 3D printing technology.

GBSD is a land-launched missile system part of the U.S. military's nuclear triad that also has maritime and airborne components.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AI in CI Forum

ArchIntel-Hosted Panel Discussion Highlights Influence of AI in Competitive Intelligence

The current state and future potential of emerging technologies were the focal points of an expert panel at ArchIntel's AI in Competitive Intelligence Virtual Event. The panelists were Suki Fuller of The Council of Competitive Intelligence Fellows; Fred Hoffman of Mercyhurst University; and Arik Johnson of Aurora Worldwide Development Corp. The moderator was August Jackson, senior director of market and competitive intelligence at Deltek.

Glen Schumacher President Sincerus

State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted

The State Department has awarded Sincerus Global Solutions task orders worth $12M for services in support of ally countries' advisory, training and logistics.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work

General Dynamics' mission systems business has landed a $42.6M contract modification to continue sustaining integrated combat management systems and associated platforms used by the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved