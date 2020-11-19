Leidos Team Continues MHS EHR System Deployment Activity; Liz Porter Quoted

Liz Porte President Leidos Health Group

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health has continued deployments of the MHS Genesis electronic health records system to military treatment facilities (MTFs) in Nevada, California and Alaska, the company announced Thursday.

"We proudly and safely delivered MHS GENESIS on schedule amid a global pandemic," said Liz Porter , president of Leidos' health group. "These latest deployments have enabled nearly 10,000 clinicians and providers to access a single, common health record during this critical time for our nation."

In 2015, Leidos became a trusted partner to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS).

Under the program, the company helps replace existing health records software with a single, common record connecting the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Coast Guard and private-sector health care providers.

MHS Genesis will be deployed in 23 waves, each targeting a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and multiple physical locations for each wave. The deployment will enable the DoD to take advantage of lessons learned from prior waves to maximize efficiencies in future deployments.

MHS GENESIS is currently live and operational across 20 MTF commands. Most recently, Wave PENDLETON was deployed in Oct. 2020 with sites in California and Alaska. Wave NELLIS went live in Septe. 2020 and included two sites in Nevada and eight sites in California.

Recent wave deployment activity also included the first of three waves for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). This initial Wave PILOT added approximately 100 USCG users, with additional waves PACIFIC and ATLANTIC scheduled for Go-Live next year.

"The progress of MHS GENESIS deployment truly shows the strength of our partnerships from LPDH to our colleagues within the Defense Health Agency to the command leadership at each site," said Holly Joers , acting program executive officer for the DHMS.

Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.