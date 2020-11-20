LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NCMEC Mark 20 Years of Partnership in Child Recovery Efforts

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis‘ risk solutions business has marked the anniversary of the Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children Program launched in 2000 to support the efforts of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

For the last two decades, the ADAM program has assisted NCMEC in its child recovery efforts by sending out posters with photos of and details about missing children in a specific geographic search area within minutes, the company said Friday.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions employees volunteered to develop and modernize the technology for the initiative that now includes expanded recipient database of individuals and business across the U.S.; digital display boards for posters of missing children; and targeted geographic areas for poster distribution.

Almost 200 children were found and recovered through the ADAM Progam since its launch. In addition, the initiative supported recovery efforts of countless others.

Alicia Kozak, a motivational speaker and a recovered child, shared in a 20th year commemorative ADAM Program video how she got abducted and how a missing child poster from NCMEC led to her rescue.

In the same video, Trish McCall, director of program management at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and co-founder of the ADAM Program, talked about how the initiative was created to meet the center’s need to release posters quickly “because time is of the essence when a child is missing.”

Callahan Walsh, child advocate at NCMEC, stressed out the importance of photos in finding a missing child and touted LexisNexis’ help in delivering detailed information. “Without their continued support over the past twenty years we would not be where we are today and we are grateful to our partners at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.”

Michael Breslin, director of strategic client relations for federal law enforcement at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, hopes to further raise awareness and educate the public on the need for involvement in the coming years. “[We want to] help get the word out to as many people and agencies as possible [because] increased outreach will help save lives.”

The video also featured commentaries from company executives and program partners.

Individuals are asked to visit adamprogram.com to sign up for missing child alerts in support of the initiative.