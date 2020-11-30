LMI Appoints New Mgmt Advisory Services VP; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Unanet

Mary-Louise Hoffman November 30, 2020 Press Releases

TYSONS CORNER, VA, November 30, 2020 — Christine Cocrane, LMI's former director of policy analysis and operations, has succeeded Christen Smith as vice president of management advisory services at the government consulting services contractor, GovCon Wire reported Nov. 19.

“Chrissy is a proven leader greatly respected by her LMI colleagues. She understands our culture and the high expectations to which we hold ourselves—and has delivered for our customers time and again,” said LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner.

GovCon Wire previously reported on Smith being named as VP of the nonprofit company's federal health and civilian market.

