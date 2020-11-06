Lockheed to Sponsor AFA’s Space Systems Engineering Challenge; Rick Ambrose Quoted

Rick Ambrose EVP Lockheed

Lockheed Martin will serve as the presenting sponsor for a space-themed program launched by the U.S. Air Force Association in an effort to encourage students to take up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

StellarXplorers is an initiative that challenges high school students to address a specific problem through the use of space systems engineering principles, AFA said Thursday.

Lockheed will deploy full-time staff members and help AFA expand student outreach efforts as part of the partnership.

"It's important that we embrace our youth and provide opportunities for them to explore, create and succeed in STEM," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president at Lockheed's space business and a five-time Wash100 winner.

AFA plans to provide the winners with an all-expense-paid trip to Houston for the national finals of the competition.

Home school students, scouting units, boys and girl scout members are also eligible to participate in StellarXplorers.

Aside from Lockheed, AFA named SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Rocket Lab, L3Harris Technologies and the USAF STEM Program as sponsors.