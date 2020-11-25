Unanet

Marine Vet John Coleman Named to LocatorX Advisory Board

Nichols Martin November 25, 2020 Executive Moves, News

John Coleman, formerly chief of staff for the 1st Marines Expeditionary Force, has joined tracking technology company LocatorX's advisory board.

Coleman will contribute to company's board his more than 40 years of experience from both military and commercial sectors, LocatorX said Tuesday.

“[Coleman's] experience and advice will be invaluable to us as we continue our efforts working with military organizations to track their assets anywhere around the world,” said Scott Fletcher, president and CEO at LocatorX.

Coleman most recently led Vislink, a communications equipment provider, as CEO. He also provided consulting services on command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology as the founder of Joint Command and Control Consulting.

The current roster of LocatorX's advisory board also includes James Myles, a retired U.S. Army officer, and Tom Raftery, global vice president of SAP.

