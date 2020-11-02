Melanie Dowczek to Lead Microsoft Dynamics Practice at B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek Practice Lead B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek, former North America health lead for provider and payor at global professional services company Avanade, has joined B3 Group to lead the federal information technology consulting firm's Microsoft Dynamics practice.

In her new role, Dowczek will oversee strategic development efforts for Microsoft Dynamics' implementation on the Digital Transformation Center contract, B3 said Wednesday.

During her tenure at Avanade, she helped the company utilize Microsoft's ecosystem to develop products intended to address gaps within the health provider and payer environment.

Matthew Garvey, vice president of emerging markets at B3, cited Dowczek's extensive healthcare experience in Microsoft Dynamics and other enterprise customer relationship management technologies.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to her contributions to B3’s future," said Garvey.

Dowczek, a 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner, obtained her bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace University.