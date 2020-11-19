MetTel Wins Post on $722M VA Contract to Provide Next Gen Services; Robert Dapkiewicz Quoted

Robert Dapkiewicz, SVP and GM of MetTel Federal

MetTel has been awarded a spot on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) 15-year, $722 million National Local Exchange Carrier Services for the Next Generation (NLEC-NG) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, the company reported on Thursday.

“We’re proud to support the Department of Veterans Affairs and their traditional LEC services with our innovative delivery methodology,” said Robert Dapkiewicz , senior vice president and general manager, MetTel Federal.

Under the multiple-award contract, work includes centralizing the administration of NLEC services at the enterprise level to reduce telecommunications and data expenses for the VA Office of Information & Technology (OIT) with minimal time of implementation.

MetTel is expected to help improve support, reporting, auditing and invoicing. The company offers T-1 Digital Switched Service (DSS), Centrex Line, Primary Rate ISDN (PRI), Session Initiation Protocol Trunk Service (SIP), Direct Inward Dialing (DID) / Direct Outbound Dialing (DOD), Metro Ethernet and traditional wired phone service.

The VA will be able to monitor and access reporting details in near real-time on the services delivered via the MetTel network by leveraging the MetTel EIS Portal.

“Our reliable and fast telecommunication services continue to play a vital role by connecting veterans to healthcare services and other needs that are so important at this time,” Dapkiewicz added.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel’s comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company’s MetTel Portal enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface.