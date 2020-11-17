Michelle Lohmeier, Aisha Barry Join Kaman Board

Kaman

Michelle Lohmeier, strategic advisor to Spirit AeroSystems CEO, and Aisha Barry, vice president and general manager, patient monitoring category leader at Philips, have been named to the board of directors of Kaman.

Lohmeier will join the board's audit and finance committees, while Barry will take a seat at the compensation committee as part of their new capacity, Kaman said Monday.

The two appointees will retain their seats at the board until Kaman's annual shareholder meeting in 2021.

Lohmeier led Airbus programs as senior VP and general manager at Spirit AeroSystems and spent 30 years at Raytheon in various roles.

Barry served as VP and general manager at Medtronic's patient management business and assumed marketing and product development roles at Procter and Gamble for more than a decade.

"I welcome Michelle and Aisha to our board of directors and am pleased that they have joined us," said Neal Keating, executive chairman at Kaman.