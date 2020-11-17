Unanet

Michelle Lohmeier, Aisha Barry Join Kaman Board

Matthew Nelson November 17, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Michelle Lohmeier, Aisha Barry Join Kaman Board
Kaman

Michelle Lohmeier, strategic advisor to Spirit AeroSystems CEO, and Aisha Barry, vice president and general manager, patient monitoring category leader at Philips, have been named to the board of directors of Kaman.

Lohmeier will join the board's audit and finance committees, while Barry will take a seat at the compensation committee as part of their new capacity, Kaman said Monday.

The two appointees will retain their seats at the board until Kaman's annual shareholder meeting in 2021.

Lohmeier led Airbus programs as senior VP and general manager at Spirit AeroSystems and spent 30 years at Raytheon in various roles.

Barry served as VP and general manager at Medtronic's patient management business and assumed marketing and product development roles at Procter and Gamble for more than a decade.

"I welcome Michelle and Aisha to our board of directors and am pleased that they have joined us," said Neal Keating, executive chairman at Kaman.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Crew-1 launch

SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Docks to ISS

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Monday and brought a team of astronauts from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Dave Dacquino Chairman and CEO Serco Inc.

Dave Dacquino, Other GovCon Execs Urge Industry to Back DOL Apprenticeship Program for Military Vets

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. and past Wash100 Award recipient, and three other heads of companies within the government contracting sector have called on other GovCon executives to join the Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Pilot Program that aims to help service members transition to careers in the private sector. Dacquino urged industry to support the initiative in a joint letter with Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' government unit and 2020 Wash100 winner; Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics' mission systems business and 2020 Wash100 awardee; and Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and previous Wash100 recipient.

Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

NASA Adds Wisks, Alaka’i as Urban Air Mobility Program Participants

Wisk and Alaka’i Technologies have been selected to join a NASA project aimed at evaluating the safety and readiness of autonomous aerial systems for urban air mobility operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved