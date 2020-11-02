NASA Taps MathWorks for Mathematical Software Maintenance, Licenses

MathWorks

MathWorks has landed a potential five-year, $38.3M contract from NASA to deliver software licenses, product training and maintenance services for a mathematical computing software.

The contract has a base period of one year and comes with four one-year options, which if exercised, will extend the duration of work to Oct. 31, 2025, the agency said Saturday.

Work will take place at the Mississippi-based NASA Shared Services Center, a facility established to conduct business activities for other centers operated by the agency.

The company started contract work on Nov. 1.

MathWorks offers products and services in various areas such as internet of things, robotics, computational biology, cloud computing, data science and deep learning.