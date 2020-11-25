NAVAIR Seeks Ideas for Digital Transformation Pursuit

NAVAIR

Naval Air Systems Command plans to soon pursue digital transformation and now searches for technologies that support this goal.

NAVAIR said Monday in a SAM notice it seeks white papers on science, technology, business and engineering projects that align with the command's digital modernization plan.

The command will require modern tools to digitally transform its enterprise across multiple business aspects such as mission operation domain, workforce and technology development.

These tools may include applications in artificial intelligence, business transformation, digital careers, machine learning, predictive analytics, data architecture and digital innovation.

NAVAIR Digital Department will lead the command's sought transformation with efforts to include analytic capability expansion, an enterprise data strategy, cultural change leadership and workforce education.

NDD oversees teams that design a digital architecture to accelerate research, development and deployment of applications.

Interested parties may submit proposals through Nov. 18, 2021.