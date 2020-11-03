Unanet

New Light to Help FEMA Develop Geospstial Systems

Matthew Nelson November 3, 2020 Contract Awards, News

New Light to Help FEMA Develop Geospstial Systems
New Light Technologies

New Light Technologies has received a contract to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Response Geospatial Office build and integrate systems in support of a data analytics architecture implementation project.

NLT said Monday it will work with Dewberry and the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS Foundation to provide technology development, analytics, modeling and training services to RGO.

The team will also collect, organize and disseminate geospatially-based data essential for the agency's hazard preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

NAPSG Foundation offers free resources designed to help public safety professionals apply geospatial technology and information to their missions.

The nonprofit will train FEMA personnel and facilitate outreach work for federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners, NLT noted.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Mike Mernick SVP ICF

ICF to Support Utility Consortium’s Energy Efficiency Programs; Mike Mernick Quoted

ICF has been awarded multiple recompete contracts with a combined multimillion-dollar value by several Northeast utilities. ICF will continue to provide services in support of the utilities’ programs. "We're proud of our work with this consortium and the contributions we have made toward their recognition as the nation's premier providers for new construction programs," said Mike Mernick, ICF senior vice president and energy market development lead.

software development

NGA Requests Info on Software Modernization Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has released a request for information to identify potential sources of software enhancement and sustainment services for NGA's International Program Office.

Rex Geveden CEO BWX Technologies

Rex Geveden: BWXT, Navy Discuss Next Attack Submarine Program

BWX Technologies President and CEO Rex Geveden said during an earnings call that the company was in talks with the U.S. Navy regarding possible characteristics of the service branch's follow-on platform to the Virginia-class attack submarine, USNI News reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved