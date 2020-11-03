New Light to Help FEMA Develop Geospstial Systems

New Light Technologies has received a contract to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Response Geospatial Office build and integrate systems in support of a data analytics architecture implementation project.

NLT said Monday it will work with Dewberry and the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS Foundation to provide technology development, analytics, modeling and training services to RGO.

The team will also collect, organize and disseminate geospatially-based data essential for the agency's hazard preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

NAPSG Foundation offers free resources designed to help public safety professionals apply geospatial technology and information to their missions.

The nonprofit will train FEMA personnel and facilitate outreach work for federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners, NLT noted.