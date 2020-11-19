NGA Posts Data Analytics Cloud Sustainment RFI

Cloud IT

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is soliciting ideas for how interested vendors can update and maintain a data analytics technology in the intelligence community's Commercial Cloud Service and Unclassified C2S environments.

In a request for information notice posted Tuesday, NGA said it looks to develop and deploy new software into new security domains as part of its GEOINT Data Analytics Cloud sustainment initiative.

The government-owned, off-the-shelf software is built on an open-source software stack that supports a knowledge platform the agency calls Artifact, Data & Model Description Frameworks, the notice stated.

NGA wants to incorporate new tools that would allow the GDAC system to process big datasets and facilitate interactive data exploitation.

A potential contractor should also apply the Scaled Agile Framework – also known as SAFe – to accomplish technology development and sustainment tasks for the agency.

Interested parties can submit input through Dec. 1.