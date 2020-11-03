NGA Requests Info on Software Modernization Services

software development

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has released a request for information to identify potential sources of software enhancement and sustainment services for NGA's International Program Office.

In the RFI notice posted Friday, the agency said it wants to know how a vendor could help the office develop, modify and maintain software platforms for the Vista project.

The project calls for the development of resource tools such as programmatic functionality and mission technologies designed to operate with NGA's current infrastructure.

Specifically, NGA is looking for an interested contractor with experience in cloud migration, geospatial-based systems and application programming interfaces.

BAE Systems’ information and electronic systems business currently supports TIP software tools under a contract slated to expire June 30 next year.

The agency will accept responses to the RFI until Dec. 1.