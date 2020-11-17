Noblis Promotes Mile Corrigan to SVP, Corporate Officer; Amr ElSawy Quoted

Mile Corrigan, SVP and Corporate Officer for Noblis

Noblis has promoted Mile Corrigan to senior vice president and corporate officer of Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions (FCS), the company reported on Tuesday. Corrigan served as vice president and corporate officer, prior to her promotion.

“Mile has led and won major opportunities at Noblis,” said Amr ElSawy, president and CEO of Noblis and two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “She excels at customer engagement and has led FCS to deliver outstanding results including receiving ‘exceptional’ ratings on numerous prime contracts.”

Corrigan will also lead Noblis Solution Delivery Organization (SDO), a newly formed division focused on delivering value-driven offerings.

“The Noblis SDO will apply customer-centric, agile approaches to solutions delivery, drawing upon key innovations produced by our internally funded Noblis Sponsored Research and solutions we currently deploy to help our customers achieve their critical missions,” ElSawy added.

Corrigan is responsible for the strategy, business development and program execution of the federal civilian government portfolio and Noblis’ corporate digital solutions delivery. Her team works to ensure that transportation and space systems run smoothly, as well as to manage costs within government agencies and provide citizens with valuable services.

Corrigan is an expert in agile software development , and management and delivery of digital solutions, web-based systems, enterprise architecture programs and lean process engineering initiatives.

At Noblis, she has previously served as vice president of transportation and telecommunications. Corrigan has also led transformation throughout software development, modeling and simulation, user experience, visual analytics and mobile application technology.

“Her strong technical background coupled with her understanding of business, market dynamics and our client’s missions, will be invaluable as she leads our newly formed SDO,” ElSawy stated.

