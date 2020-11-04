Unanet

Northrop Books $57M Navy Contract for Sea Skimming Target Production

Matthew Nelson November 4, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Gruman has secured a $57.1M contract to commence full-rate production of 19 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets for the U.S. Navy and the government of Japan.

The company will also provide related administrative and technical information as part of the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Northrop will carry out most of the work in Camden, Arkansas; and Chandler, Arizona; and is expected to wrap up all tasks by December 2023.

The Navy awarded the full rate production Lot 14 contract on a sole-source procurement basis and obligated $9M from foreign military sales funds and $48.1M from the service branch's fiscal year 2020 weapons procurement budget.

Coyote features a four-inlet solid-fuel ducted-rocket ramjet propulsion system and can reach cruise speeds of over Mach 2.5.

