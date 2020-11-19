NT Concepts Achieves ISO Certification for Quality Mgmt Systems; Brandon Ginsburg Quoted

Brandon Ginsburg SVP

NT Concepts has received an International Organization for Standardization authorization that certifies the company’s quality management capacity for its analytics and enterprise information technology offerings.

National Quality Assurance issued the ISO 9001:2015 certification to NT Concepts in recognition of the company’s ability to exceed the quality expectations and requirements for its IT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and software engineering products, NT Concepts said Wednesday.

Keith Sheppard, senior vice president and chief information officer at NT Concepts, said the company’s ISO certification and its achievement of the Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 3 authorization established its "organizational agility and maturity."

Brandon Ginsburg, the company's SVP and chief growth officer, noted that NT Concepts' achievement of ISO standards validates its dedication to national security missions.

ISO 9001:2015 is internationally recognized by standards community and encompasses criteria such as customer focus, process approach, continual improvement and top-management implication.