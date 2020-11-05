Unanet

One Network to Help Navy Deploy Modernized Supply Chain Mgmt Tech

Matthew Nelson November 5, 2020 Contract Awards, News

One Network Enterprises has secured a $42.6M contract to carry out limited deployment services for an end-to-end management tool designed to help the U.S. Navy modernize its supply chain.

The company said Wednesday it will assist in fielding the Navy's Naval Operational Supply System to a production environment by implementing functional requirements.

NOSS offers financial, property and supply management features and is designed to use a global federated platform for the management and support of all types of the military service's commodity.

Work will also cover testing, product definition analysis, commercial off-the-shelf configuration and support services for limited deployment areas.

David Stephens, executive vice president and general manager of government programs at One Network, said the company's federated platform-to-platform integration services will potentially provide the service branch with a delayed/disconnected, intermittently connected and low bandwidth environment to sustain deployments.

The company has undergone an other transactional authority acquisition process to secure the contract.

