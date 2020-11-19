Pavilion Data Systems Intros HyperOS 3.0 Tech; Gurpreet Singh Quoted

Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion Data Systems has launched Pavilion HyperOS 3.0 to support performant, dense, scalable and flexible storage platforms. The company’s new offering will deliver increased organizational choice and control to deploy high performance, low latency storage.

“With our announcement today, customers [are able to] process massive amounts of unstructured file and object data, without limits and at unprecedented speeds to extract the most value out of their critical assets,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO Pavilion Data Systems .

The technology includes the Pavilion HyperParallel File System, a multi-chassis clustered, distributed file system that advances performance, scalability and functionality.

The parallel architecture of the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array has increased performance for block, file and object workloads in a single namespace. The Pavilion HyperParallel File System built upon it and has delivered a high performance NFS and S3 object store that provides flexibility in performance, affordability, ecosystem integration, data services and control.

The Pavilion HyperParallel File System currently provides global namespace support for NFS and S3 across multiple Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array systems.

Pavilion HyperParallel File System adds data services for NFS, including tiering, replication, security, snapshots, clones, encryption and compression. S3 data services include compression, replication, file access controls, identity management, multi-cloud tiering, and multi-ecosystem integration.

“The Pavilion platform delivers the performance to meet the needs of the next generation of high performance workflows across multiple workloads,” said Billy Russell, VP and CTO at Alliance Integrated Technology . “The raw performance, density, multi tenancy and protocol support that Pavilion delivers is in a class we have not seen in any other flash storage platforms.”

About Pavilion

