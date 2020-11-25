Pure Storage’s Gary Newgaard: AI, Big Data Could Help Agencies Move Mission Forward

Gary Newgaard VP of Public Sector Pure Storage

Gary Newgaard , vice president of public sector at Pure Storage , wrote in an article published Tuesday on FedTech Magazine how artificial intelligence and big data could help government agencies carry out their missions by gleaning insights from large data volumes.

“Data alone is powerless, and in order to reap its benefits, it must be shareable,” he wrote. “Data becomes more valuable the more it is processed and used, so leveraging the data effectively and efficiently amplifies its value. This where artificial intelligence and Big Data interact.”

He discussed how agencies use AI and big data to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and cited as an example the COVID-19 Insights Partnership , an initiative of the departments of Energy, Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services.

Newgaard said a modern data experience could help agencies realize the benefits of big data and AI when it comes to advancing critical missions and that it should be simple, sustainable and “seamless and span any protocol, any tier of service level and multiple clouds in a single environment."