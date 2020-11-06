Qorvo Books $75M NSWC Crane OTA for RF Semiconductor Production Hub

Qorvo

Qorvo has received a potential $75M other transaction agreement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division to build a center for radio frequency semiconductor production and prototyping for the U.S. government.

The company said Thursday it will design and provide optimized levels of heterogeneous packaging integration to help the government comply with size, weight, power and cost requirements for various platforms such as unmanned vehicles and phased array radars.

The effort aims to ensure the availability of microelectronics packaging expertise to meet the needs of commercial customers and defense contractors for the design, assembly, test, assessment and production of future RF parts.

James Klein, president at Qorvo's infrastructure and defense products arm, said the company will build a facility in Texas to support the needs of government and commercial clients.