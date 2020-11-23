Raytheon Technologies Aiming to Help Military Pilots Respond to Threats via ‘Converged EW’ Approach

Converged EW approach being developed by Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space unit has embarked on a project to develop a threat detection approach for military aircraft operators that will fuse electronic warfare, cyber and signals intelligence tools into a single open-architecture system.

The approach, dubbed Converged EW, seeks to employ one computer and protect warfighter missions in the electromagnetic spectrum, the company said Thursday.

“Threats are evolving very quickly, and pilots need ways to assess and counter them in near-real time,” said Annabel Flores, vice president of EW systems within the RI&S business.

The company envisions an “all-in-one-box” system capable of working with various platforms such as small unmanned aerial vehicles.

Leonard Koike, a technical director at Raytheon Technologies, said incorporating artificial intelligence into a converged EW system can also help users manage tasks and focus more on decision-making.