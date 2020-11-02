Unanet

Red River Promotes Jeff Snider to Chief Growth Officer

Matthew Nelson November 2, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Jeff Snider, most recently vice president of business capture at Red River, has been named chief growth officer of the Claremont, New Hampshire-based technology services provider, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.

He brings more than three decades of federal information technology market experience to his new position and has helped grow Red River's portfolio of government contracts at the federal, state and local levels.

Snider joined the company in 2011 as vice president of capture 

Prior to Red River, he spent 24 years at GTSI Corp where his previous role was a senior director focused on capture, proposal generation and quotation response functions.

