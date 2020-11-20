Unanet

Rocket Lab Begins Recovery of Electron Vehicle’s Booster; Peter Beck Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 20, 2020 News

Rocket Lab Begins Recovery of Electron Vehicle’s Booster; Peter Beck Quoted
Peter Beck CEO Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has commenced recovery attempts for the first stage of its Electron rocket after the vehicle launched small satellites to orbit and conducted a parachute landing in the Pacific Ocean, CNET reported Thursday.

Rocket Lab confirmed on Twitter that recovery activities are underway for Electron’s first-stage rocket booster after the splashdown landing.

Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, said in a statement obtained by CNET that the recovery operations are meant to help the company gather data specifically on Electron’s parachute and drogue deployment system.

"Regardless of the condition the stage comes back in, we'll learn a great deal from this test and use it to iterate forward for the next attempt,” he said.

Beck first announced Rocket Lab’s plans to begin the recovery earlier this month.

In April, the company commenced a midair capture test for its rocket stage using helicopter assets.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX to Modernize Vehicle Fleet Into Reusable Systems

SpaceX has announced its intent to update its fleet of space vehicles into reusable platforms by 2022 to support national security missions, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

BQM-177A

Kratos Delivers 100th Subsonic Aerial Target System to Navy

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has reached a new milestone for the BQM-177A subsonic aerial target with the delivery of its 100th production unit to Naval Air Systems Command.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NCMEC Mark 20 Years of Partnership in Child Recovery Efforts

LexisNexis' risk solutions business has marked the anniversary of the Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children Program launched in 2000 to support the efforts of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. For the last two decades, the ADAM program has assisted NCMEC in its child recovery efforts by sending out posters with photos of and details about missing children in a specific geographic search area within minutes, the company said Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved