SAIC Wins Potential $973M CBP Task Order for Threat Analysis Tech; Bob Genter Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 17, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Bob Genter Sector President SAIC Defense

SAIC has been awarded a potential $973 million task order by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to support the agency’s cornerstone system for identifying travelers and cargo that present a potential security threat, the company reported Tuesday. The award has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year option periods and a six-month optional extension of services.

“SAIC is proud of the trust the Department of Homeland Security and CBP have in our team’s ability to deliver mission-critical, innovative solutions,” said Bob Genter, president of the defense and civilian sector at SAIC.

Under the award, SAIC will continue to develop and maintain CBP’s targeting and analysis systems that integrate technologies and data in real-time. The company’s efforts will enable the CBP workforce to flag shipments and travelers for additional examination and inspection. 

“SAIC will leverage our deep expertise in technologies including cloud, machine learning and AI, and SecDevOps to help CBP achieve its mission of enabling secure trade and travel,” Genter added. 

SAIC will integrate new capabilities, including cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to secure travel and trade, identify high-risk travelers and cargo, and maximize application of the workforce.

SAIC will evolve CBP’s Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate portfolio from a collection of specialized applications to an ecosystem of capabilities and services, utilizing mission-driven agile processes and innovative technologies.

The award for TASPD Information Technology Operations and Maintenance, Upgrades, Updates, Modifications and Enhancements Services task order is made under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract.

“TASPD is a great example of how CBP has applied advanced technologies that continually deliver new capabilities to this 24x7x365 mission, while remaining responsive to the ever-changing national security landscape,” Genter stated. 

