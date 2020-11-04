Unanet

SAIC Wins Spot on $620M USDA BPA to Deliver IT Services; Bob Genter Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 4, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Bob Genter President SAIC Defense

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a position on the potential five year, $620M U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) multiple award blanket purchase agreement (BPA), the company said Wednesday. 

“This program allows the USDA to deliver efficient and effective systems, applications, and software for FPAC to generate, manage, and share data, technology, and standards that enable partners and policymakers to make decisions informed by objective and reliable science,” said Bob Genter, SAIC's president of defense and civilian sector.

Under the BPA, SAIC will compete for task orders to provide IT support services for the development, modernization, maintenance of information systems, software applications, web services and databases. 

The company will provide conservation planning, conservation financial assistance, conservation practice standards and conservation practices design and implementation. 

SAIC will also deliver information and tools to internal and external users; monitor and report outcomes of conservation implementation; collect and deliver natural resource data; and protect emergency watersheds and other conservation programs.

“We are excited to expand our current services to USDA under this new contract supporting the FPAC’s important mission to mitigate the significant risks of farming through conservation programs and technical assistance,” Genter added. 

SAIC was one of five large business awardees selected to provide these services under the BPA. The BPA was issued under the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 70

