Unanet

SAIC’s David Barber on Transferring Contract Work Knowledge Amid Pandemic

Christine Thropp November 2, 2020 News

SAIC’s David Barber on Transferring Contract Work Knowledge Amid Pandemic
David Barber VP SAIC

David Barber, vice president of business development at Science Applications International Corp., said video conferencing technology and other virtual communication tools can help an incumbent contractor transfer knowledge to an incoming vendor when they undertake a contract transition phase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The process is essential to ensuring that new contractors are ready to hit the ground running to provide all services and support to the customer on day one," Barber wrote in an FCW commentary published Friday.

He suggested a "virtual tour" for knowledge transfer related to facilities such as in a data center environment, and an over-the-phone interview for assessing incumbent staff who are looking to be retained following the contract transfer.

The SAIC executive noted that accessing a production knowledge management database and non-production ticketing portion of an information technology service management tool and copying an incumbent agent's required support actions can also assist in the transition, according to the SAIC executive.

Barber also expressed belief that timely and effective turnovers can be executed during the pandemic through organized management and increased collaboration with customers, incumbent contractors and partner vendors.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Felix CEO ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal Donates Funding to Collegiate S&T, Engineering Programs; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal has donated $10K each to the Eastern Shore Community College and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a bid to support the institutions' science, engineering and technology programs.

Melanie Dowczek Practice Lead B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek to Lead Microsoft Dynamics Practice at B3 Group

Melanie Dowczek, former North America health lead for provider and payor at global professional services company Avanade, has joined B3 Group to lead the federal information technology consulting firm's Microsoft Dynamics practice.

MathWorks

NASA Taps MathWorks for Mathematical Software Maintenance, Licenses

MathWorks has landed a potential five-year, $38.3M contract from NASA to deliver software licenses, product training and maintenance services for a mathematical computing software.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved