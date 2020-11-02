SAIC’s David Barber on Transferring Contract Work Knowledge Amid Pandemic

David Barber VP SAIC

David Barber, vice president of business development at Science Applications International Corp., said video conferencing technology and other virtual communication tools can help an incumbent contractor transfer knowledge to an incoming vendor when they undertake a contract transition phase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The process is essential to ensuring that new contractors are ready to hit the ground running to provide all services and support to the customer on day one," Barber wrote in an FCW commentary published Friday.

He suggested a "virtual tour" for knowledge transfer related to facilities such as in a data center environment, and an over-the-phone interview for assessing incumbent staff who are looking to be retained following the contract transfer.

The SAIC executive noted that accessing a production knowledge management database and non-production ticketing portion of an information technology service management tool and copying an incumbent agent's required support actions can also assist in the transition, according to the SAIC executive.

Barber also expressed belief that timely and effective turnovers can be executed during the pandemic through organized management and increased collaboration with customers, incumbent contractors and partner vendors.