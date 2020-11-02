Sandeep Kalra Promoted to Persistent Systems CEO

Sandeep Kalra CEO Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems has promoted Sandeep Kalra , an experienced leader in the software services industry, as CEO to lead the company’s strategic growth and services, the company announced Monday.

“We are looking forward to the next phase of our growth journey, as Sandeep Kalra takes over the CEO role. I wish him all the best and look forward to continuing to work with him on the future of Persistent,” said Dr. Anand Deshpande , founder, chairman and managing director of Persistent Systems.

Kalra concurrently serves as executive director of the company and previously led its technology services business. He will succeed Christopher O’Connor, who stepped down from the chief executive post in August.

Prior to joining Persistent Systems in May 2019, Kalra was senior vice president and general manager at HARMAN Connected Systems .

In the role, he was part of the leadership team at Harman Connected Services, the services division of Harman International formed through the combination of Symphony Teleca, Redbend and Harman's automotive services business.

Kalra also served as executive vice president and general manager of Symphony Teleca from Oct. 2013 to Jan. 2015. In the role, he was responsible for Symphony Teleca’s Software Products and Platforms (SPP) P&L globally across software development, analytics and mobility including supervising strategy, sales, delivery and client engagement management.

He served a 14 year tenure with HCL America Inc. , where he served in a variety of leadership roles, increasing in responsibility. Kalra concluded his term as vice president of Healthcare and Emerging Markets, where he held dual responsibility for leading the Life Science vertical for HCL in the Americas and for managing Latin America as a geography.

Kalra began his professional career as business manager with HCL Frontline Ltd., a Division of HCL Infosystems. In the role, he was responsible for launching BeanStalk, India's first multi-media home PC in the National Capital Region of India. He also developed the sales team and sales channel and coordinated the marketing activities for the product launch.

