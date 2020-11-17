Unanet

SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Docks to ISS

Matthew Nelson November 17, 2020 News

Crew-1 launch

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Monday and brought a team of astronauts from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi will carry out their initial crew rotation mission and are slated to join a news conference Thursday to discuss details about the mission, NASA said Tuesday.

The team will perform maintenance and scientific activities during a six-month stay on ISS.

Crew Dragon flew aboard a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of SpaceX's first operational mission to the space observatory.

NASA noted that the launch is the first of six manned missions under the Commercial Crew Program.

Prior to the arrival of SpaceX Crew-1 team, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts, who are part of the Expedition 64 crew, docked to ISS Oct. 14 for a six-month mission.

