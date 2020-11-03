Unanet

SpaceX to Resume Delayed GPS Satellite Launch This Week

Nichols Martin November 3, 2020 News, Technology

SpaceX to Resume Delayed GPS Satellite Launch This Week
SpaceX

SpaceX plans to push through with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a new military GPS satellite after addressing the technical issue that caused liftoff delays, Cnet reported Monday.

The company said GPS III Space Vehicle 04's launch can resume on Thursday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

An inspection found that the rocket's engines ignited early due to some “masking lacquer” blocking a relief valve line.

The launch experienced its first delay in September, then had to be aborted last-minute at its second attempt in early October.

Lockheed Martin-made GPS-III satellites are designed to provide the U.S. Space Force modern-era situational awareness.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Mike Mernick SVP ICF

ICF to Support Utility Consortium’s Energy Efficiency Programs; Mike Mernick Quoted

ICF has been awarded multiple recompete contracts with a combined multimillion-dollar value by several Northeast utilities. ICF will continue to provide services in support of the utilities’ programs. "We're proud of our work with this consortium and the contributions we have made toward their recognition as the nation's premier providers for new construction programs," said Mike Mernick, ICF senior vice president and energy market development lead.

software development

NGA Requests Info on Software Modernization Services

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has released a request for information to identify potential sources of software enhancement and sustainment services for NGA's International Program Office.

Rex Geveden CEO BWX Technologies

Rex Geveden: BWXT, Navy Discuss Next Attack Submarine Program

BWX Technologies President and CEO Rex Geveden said during an earnings call that the company was in talks with the U.S. Navy regarding possible characteristics of the service branch's follow-on platform to the Virginia-class attack submarine, USNI News reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved