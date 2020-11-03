SpaceX to Resume Delayed GPS Satellite Launch This Week

SpaceX

SpaceX plans to push through with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a new military GPS satellite after addressing the technical issue that caused liftoff delays, Cnet reported Monday.

The company said GPS III Space Vehicle 04's launch can resume on Thursday at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

An inspection found that the rocket's engines ignited early due to some “masking lacquer” blocking a relief valve line.

The launch experienced its first delay in September, then had to be aborted last-minute at its second attempt in early October.

Lockheed Martin-made GPS-III satellites are designed to provide the U.S. Space Force modern-era situational awareness.