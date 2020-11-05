State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted

Glen Schumacher President Sincerus

The State Department has awarded Sincerus Global Solutions task orders worth $12M for services in support of ally countries' advisory, training and logistics.

The company said Wednesday it will support sector reform activities worldwide under the task orders.

The department aims to help allies grow their capacity to perform regional and United Nations peace missions across the globe.

Glen Schumacher, president and chief operating officer of Sincerus, said the award reflects the State Department's trust in the company to deliver foreign security assistance to five continents.

Sincerus offers construction, engineering, logistics, procurement, project management, training and strategic advisory services.