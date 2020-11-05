Unanet

State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted

Matthew Nelson November 5, 2020 Contract Awards, News

State Dept Taps Sincerus for Logistics, Training, Advisory Services; Glen Schumacher Quoted
Glen Schumacher President Sincerus

The State Department has awarded Sincerus Global Solutions task orders worth $12M for services in support of ally countries' advisory, training and logistics.

The company said Wednesday it will support sector reform activities worldwide under the task orders.

The department aims to help allies grow their capacity to perform regional and United Nations peace missions across the globe.

Glen Schumacher, president and chief operating officer of Sincerus, said the award reflects the State Department's trust in the company to deliver foreign security assistance to five continents.

Sincerus offers construction, engineering, logistics, procurement, project management, training and strategic advisory services.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AI in CI Forum

ArchIntel-Hosted Panel Discussion Highlights Influence of AI in Competitive Intelligence

The current state and future potential of emerging technologies were the focal points of an expert panel at ArchIntel's AI in Competitive Intelligence Virtual Event. The panelists were Suki Fuller of The Council of Competitive Intelligence Fellows; Fred Hoffman of Mercyhurst University; and Arik Johnson of Aurora Worldwide Development Corp. The moderator was August Jackson, senior director of market and competitive intelligence at Deltek.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics to Continue Navy LCS Combat System Sustainment Work

General Dynamics' mission systems business has landed a $42.6M contract modification to continue sustaining integrated combat management systems and associated platforms used by the U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships.

blockchain

DISA Seeks Info on Blockchain-as-a-Service Tech

The Defense Information Systems Agency has issued a request for information in support of its effort to provide mission partners with a new blockchain as a service offering. Interested vendors have until Nov. 10 to submit 15-page white papers in response to the RFI.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved