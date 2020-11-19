Sue Gordon Gets INSA Intell, Security Leadership Recognition

Sue Gordon Board Member CACI International

Sue Gordon , a board member at CACI International and a two-time Wash100 awardee, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 William Oliver Baker Award from the Intelligence and National Security Alliance for her three-decade public service.

INSA will present the award to Gordon at a dinner event scheduled to take place on Sept. 25 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., CACI said Wednesday.

The organization recognizes intelligence and national security professionals across the government, commercial and academic sectors for their contributions.