TIAG-Google Partnership Aims to Bolster Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Computing

TIAG and Google Cloud have partnered to develop and provide services that address customers' cloud integration requirements.

The partnership will allow TIAG to use Google's cloud platform and network to help customers integrate and consolidate cloud assets, TIAG said Wednesday.

“As a Google Cloud Platform partner, we now have access to one of the most advanced cloud platforms to leverage our expertise on Cloud Integration and the configuration of service architecture in order to facilitate accelerated digital transformation," said Neil Lampton, president and chief operating officer at TIAG.

Jake Repanshek, executive director of solutions and technology at TIAG, said the partnership would equip the company to better help customers develop systems via cloud technology.

TIAG offers IT and digital transformation services to customers in the Department of Defense and the commercial sector.