Unanet

Unissant-Led Team to Help Manage CBP’s Big Data

Matthew Nelson November 17, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Unissant-Led Team to Help Manage CBP’s Big Data
big data

A team comprised of Unissant, Centrifuge and Rock Elm has won a potential $47.2M contract to help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection manage the agency's data and metadata assets.

Unissant said Monday it will update CBP's content enrichment, discovery, exploration and storage processes through the contract awarded the National Institutes of Health's Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 procurement vehicle.

Work also covers the software development and maintenance support to the agency's targeting and analysis systems program directorate.

Ken Bonner, president of Unissant, said the company plans to assist the CBP Office of Information Technology in supply chain, cargo and passenger security efforts with the use of intelligence and targeting systems.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Crew-1 launch

SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft Docks to ISS

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Monday and brought a team of astronauts from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Dave Dacquino Chairman and CEO Serco Inc.

Dave Dacquino, Other GovCon Execs Urge Industry to Back DOL Apprenticeship Program for Military Vets

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. and past Wash100 Award recipient, and three other heads of companies within the government contracting sector have called on other GovCon executives to join the Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Pilot Program that aims to help service members transition to careers in the private sector. Dacquino urged industry to support the initiative in a joint letter with Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' government unit and 2020 Wash100 winner; Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics' mission systems business and 2020 Wash100 awardee; and Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and previous Wash100 recipient.

Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

NASA Adds Wisks, Alaka’i as Urban Air Mobility Program Participants

Wisk and Alaka’i Technologies have been selected to join a NASA project aimed at evaluating the safety and readiness of autonomous aerial systems for urban air mobility operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved