Unissant-Led Team to Help Manage CBP’s Big Data

A team comprised of Unissant, Centrifuge and Rock Elm has won a potential $47.2M contract to help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection manage the agency's data and metadata assets.

Unissant said Monday it will update CBP's content enrichment, discovery, exploration and storage processes through the contract awarded the National Institutes of Health's Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 procurement vehicle.

Work also covers the software development and maintenance support to the agency's targeting and analysis systems program directorate.

Ken Bonner, president of Unissant, said the company plans to assist the CBP Office of Information Technology in supply chain, cargo and passenger security efforts with the use of intelligence and targeting systems.