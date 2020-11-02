Unanet

Unisys Wins Several Gov’t Cloud Contracts During Q3; Eric Hutto Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 2, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Eric Hutto President and COO Unisys

Unisys Corporation has been awarded a series of global cloud contracts with public sector clients throughout the third quarter of 2020. The contracts have contributed to revenue growth within the public sector, sequentially and year over year, Unisys announced on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace with which public sector organizations are focusing on how they deliver services and meet shifting citizen needs and expectations," said Eric Hutto, president and COO for Unisys. "Our cloud solutions, including those for hybrid and multi-cloud, are designed to help clients not only increase innovation, but in more efficient models.”

Of the awarded cloud contracts, the State of North Dakota awarded Unisys a five-year contract to support Job Service of North Dakota (JSND), the state's unemployment insurance agency. Under the contract, Unisys will integrate its ClearPath MCP Software Series for Azure to provide economic, operational and customer-service support. 

The company will also leverage CloudForte consulting services in the Azure GovCloud, which will help cloud transitions by providing accelerators to securely expedite AWS adoption and automation to manage IT and cyber operations.

The European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) also selected Unisys for a Cloud and IT Architecture assessment project, leveraging the Unisys CloudForte FastTrack Assessment methodology. FastTrack will enable the agency to develop services to promote the highest common standards for control, inspection and surveillance of Europe's fishing industry.

In addition, Unisys expanded its relationship with an Australian state government agency to provide additional cloud services as part of the agency's ongoing cloud transformation. 

“The current financial strain on governments around the world requires solutions that shift more dollars to stimulating their economies, not operating them, which we have proven we can help them accomplish," Hutto added. 

