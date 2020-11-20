Unanet

US, Lockheed Submit F-35 Package Proposal to Switzerland; Greg Ulmer Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers November 20, 2020 News

The U.S. government has submitted its Lockheed Martin-built F-35 aircraft package proposal to Switzerland as part of the European nation’s New Fighter Aircraft program.

Lockheed said Thursday the package offering includes 40 F-35A jets as well as sustainment services and training support.

The package also covers a six-month spares supply offering and an option to assemble four F-35 aircraft to support Switzerland’s air force.

According to Lockheed, the package will help lower sustainment costs for the Swiss air force in line with the F-35 Global Support Solution program. Swiss industry players would also be able to compete for F-35 component production and sustainment projects in support of the Swiss military branch.

Greg Ulmer, vice president and general manager for the F-35 program at Lockheed, said the company is confident that the F-35 aircraft is a suitable offering for Switzerland's NFA program primarily due to the company’s status as the only vendor of fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Lockheed has provided F-35 jets to 13 nations around the world.

