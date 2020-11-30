USAF Demos Cubic-Made Mission Analysis Software at Checkered Flag Exercise; Jonas Furukrona Quoted

Jonas Furukrona LVC Training VP

Tyndall Air Force Base has hosted a demonstration of a Cubic-made software suite designed to analyze kinetic and non-kinetic effects during training exercises.

Cubic said Wednesday its Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction or SPEAR suite facilitated user experience across more than 75 aircraft at the Checkered Flag 21-1 exercise.

Tyndall personnel managed a mission and trained range training officers via SPEAR after two hours of familiarization with the system.

“As demonstrated by results at Checkered Flag and Red Flag, we are seeing increased demand for the ability to effectively assess and adjudicate kinetic and non-kinetic effects, especially when we look at the importance of multi-domain operations,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of live, virtual and constructive training at Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions.

SPEAR also serves as a follow-on to Cubic's Individual Combat Aircrew Display System that functions to provide live monitoring and debriefing across an aircraft fleet.

Australia joined the U.S. Air Force and Navy for the multidomain exercise that generated kinetic and non-kinetic effects data for post-training analysis.