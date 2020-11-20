Unanet

VA Launches New Tech to Support Vet Healthcare Initiatives; Gil Alterovitz Quoted

Sarah Sybert November 20, 2020 News, Technology

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched OneRecord, a consumer-facing health platform, to enable veterans to digitally access medical records from nationwide VA locations.

Under the VA Lighthouse API program, OneRecord features a user-centered design, security and accessibility standards and is one of the first consumer-facing applications to connect veterans and their health data. 

OneRecord is a consumer data management platform with two core products that enable a configurable and personalized healthcare experience. The platform has been built on best practices, integrating secured APIs, to simplify healthcare.

To continue its healthcare modernization initiatives, VA will work to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across the department’s sites, FedScoop reported on Friday.  VA developed the initial module to assist its medical centers with COVID-19 individual risk prediction. 

The original module was developed with available medical records to determine if veterans that tested positive for COVID-19 should be admitted to a medical center or intensive care.

“We’re now using that to generalize and essentially created a new platform so that artificial intelligence research and development can be added as modules in the future,” said Gil Alterovitz, VA’s director of AI. 

Once the AI technology and health application have been vetted, any medical centers will gain access to a module when VA shares a secure, internal weblink. The module will appear within the reporting system dashboard.

